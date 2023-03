This Bronx neighborhood is where you’ll find the real Little Italy, with Italian delis and eateries dotting bustling stretches of Arthur and E 187th Aves. The heart of the neighborhood is the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, open since the 1940s, and now a mix of old and new. However, Belmont is not all red sauce pasta and cannolis; Albanian social clubs, Mexican taquerias and Puerto Rican bakeries are part of the mix.