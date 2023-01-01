Culture vultures will enjoy the Bronx Museum for its its well-executed exhibitions of contemporary and 20th-century art. The Bronx Museum has a strong connection to the borough, with exhibitions like the Bronx Biennial, which showcases emerging NYC artists, and there's a line-up of regular events throughout the month (storytelling, film screenings and guided neighbourhood walks).

On the first Friday of the month, the museum stays open until 10pm, with an evening of live music, hands-on kids activities and gallery tours.