Hispanic Society of America Museum & Library

Housed in a beaux-arts structure that naturalist John James Audubon once called home, this treasure contains the largest collection of 19th-century Spanish art and manuscripts outside of Spain – as well as paintings by El Greco, Goya and Velázquez. While Anna Hyatt Huntington’s majestic sculpture El Cid dominates the exterior courtyard, Goya’s 1797 masterpiece The Duchess of Alba takes pride of place indoors. In 2017 the Hispanic Society closed for an extensive $15-million renovation. It's scheduled to reopen in late 2019.

Don't miss Joaquin Sorolla y Bastidas’ show-stopping Vision of Spain, 14 giant paintings depicting Spain’s geographic and cultural diversity.

The center’s library features no fewer than 600,000 rare books, manuscripts and modern publications relating to the art, history and culture of Spain, Portugal, Latin America and the Philippines.