Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum

Built in 1765 as a country retreat for Roger and Mary Morris, this columned mansion is the oldest house in Manhattan. It is also famous for having briefly served as George Washington’s headquarters after it was seized by the Continental Army in 1776. The mansion's beautifully appointed rooms contain many original furnishings, including a bed that reputedly belonged to Napoleon. Hour-long guided tours run on weekends (Saturday at noon, Sunday at 2pm; $12).