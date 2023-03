Also known as the St Nicholas Historic District, these streets were the darling of Harlem’s elite in the 1920s. The graceful row houses and apartments, many of which date back to the 1890s, were designed by three of the era’s most celebrated architects: James Brown Lord, Bruce Price and Stanford White.

White’s row of elegant Italianate creations along the northern side of W 139th St are arguably the most beautiful. Keep your eyes peeled for alleyway signs advising visitors to ‘walk your horses.’