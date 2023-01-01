Studio Museum in Harlem.

This small cultural gem has been exhibiting the works of African American artists for more than four decades. While its rotating exhibition program is always fascinating, the museum is not just another art display center. It is an important point of connection for Harlem cultural figures of all stripes, who arrive to check out exhibitions as well as film screenings and gallery talks. The museum closed in January 2018 for extensive renovations and is expected to reopen in 2021.

The museum's temporary programming space, Studio Museum 127, is located at 429 W 127th St between Amsterdam and Convent Aves. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from noon to 6pm.