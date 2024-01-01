Malcolm Shabazz Harlem Market

Harlem & Upper Manhattan

This semi-enclosed market is a little slice of West Africa in Harlem. You'll find leather goods, wood carvings, textiles, woven baskets, oils, drums, clothing, sculptures and a stupendous array of assorted African everything, much of it geared towards tourists. The market is run by the Malcolm Shabazz Mosque, the former pulpit of slain Muslim orator Malcolm X.

