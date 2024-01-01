This semi-enclosed market is a little slice of West Africa in Harlem. You'll find leather goods, wood carvings, textiles, woven baskets, oils, drums, clothing, sculptures and a stupendous array of assorted African everything, much of it geared towards tourists. The market is run by the Malcolm Shabazz Mosque, the former pulpit of slain Muslim orator Malcolm X.
Malcolm Shabazz Harlem Market
Harlem & Upper Manhattan
