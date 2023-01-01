Bienvenido to one of New York’s premier Latino cultural institutions, with thoughtful rotating exhibitions that span all media, from painting and photography to video and site-specific installations. The shows often highlight El Museo’s strong permanent collection, which includes pre-Columbian artifacts, traditional folk works and a stellar array of postwar art made by a wide range of Latino artists.

The museum includes pieces by well-known historical figures like Chilean surrealist Roberto Matta and established contemporary artists such as Félix González-Torres and Pepón Osorio.