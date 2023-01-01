This gem occupies a French-Gothic mansion from 1908, housing 30,000 items of Judaica including torah shields and Hannukah lamps, as well as sculpture, painting and decorative arts. It does not, however, include any historical exhibitions relating to the Jewish community in New York. Temporary exhibits are often excellent, featuring retrospectives on influential figures such as Art Spiegelman or Leonard Cohen, as well as world-class shows on luminaries like Chagall and Modigliani.

The landmark Lower East Side deli Russ & Daughters has a restaurant in the basement.

There are frequent lectures and events, as well as an array of activities and concerts for children. Every January, the museum collaborates with Film at Lincoln Center to present the New York Jewish Film Festival.