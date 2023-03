Don’t miss your chance to run or walk around this 1.58-mile track, which draws a slew of joggers in the warmer months. The 106-acre body of water no longer distributes drinking water to residents, but serves as a gorgeous reflecting pool for the surrounding skyline and flowering trees.

The most beautiful time to be here is at sunset, when you can watch the sky turn from a brilliant shade of pink and orange to cobalt blue, just as the city’s lights slowly flicker to life.