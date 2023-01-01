Museum of the City of New York

Situated in a Georgian Colonial Revival–style building at the top end of Museum Mile, this local museum focuses solely on New York City’s past, present and future. Don’t miss the 28-minute film Timescapes (on the ground floor), which charts NYC’s growth from a tiny trading post for Native Americans to burgeoning metropolis.

One of the museum’s star attractions is the 12-room mansion dollhouse fabricated by Carrie Stettheimer over 25 years at the turn of the 20th century – replete with tiny artworks (including miniatures of pieces by Marcel Duchamp and Gaston Lachaise); while excellent temporary pop culture exhibitions highlight both historic and contemporary issues and milestones (cycling in NYC, Stonewall riots, Jackie Robinson). The well-stocked gift shop is a great place to pick up NYC-themed books, gifts and souvenirs, and the free summer block parties – known as Uptown Bounce – are a DJ-fueled good time (check the schedule at www.mcny.org/bounce).