This small, Smithsonian-affiliated museum is a passionate love letter to the golden era of jazz in Harlem. From the 1930s to 1960s, the neighborhood was a stomping ground for genre masters, and this museum holds important memorabilia – you'll find Duke Ellington's baby grand piano and Eddie 'Lockjaw' Davis' sax, along with old photos, letters and digitized archives, including many recordings. Live jazz events are held regularly; check the website.