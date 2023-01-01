On a far-flung playground in Harlem, you'll find the bright orange Crack Is Wack mural painted by pop graffiti artist Keith Haring. The anti-drug-themed work, which stretches over a handball court, was created in October 1986, when NYC neighborhoods were being ravaged by the crack-cocaine epidemic. Restored, the work harks back to a time when Haring’s creations covered walls all over New York.

Owing to work on Harlem River Drive, the mural is enclosed in a protective shelter and unavailable for viewing. The anticipated completion date is winter of 2020.