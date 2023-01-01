This Federal-style retreat belonged to Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, who owned a 32-acre country estate here in the early 1800s. Unfortunately, Hamilton was able to enjoy his abode for only two years before his life was cut short in a fatal duel with political rival Aaron Burr. Moved from Convent Ave to its present location in 2008, the building is one of several Hamilton-related sights seeing an increase in visitors – by some 75% – thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical, Hamilton.