As elegant as Brooklyn’s Green-Wood is this 400-acre cemetery, the most prestigious resting place in the Bronx. Dating from the Civil War (1863), it claims more big names than Green-Wood – and yes, it is a contest – among its 300,000-plus headstones, including Herman Melville and jazz greats such as Miles Davis and Duke Ellington. Ask at the front for a photo pass if you want to snap pictures.

A variety of themed tours and events are on offer throughout the year, including the Illuminated Mausoleums Moonlight Tour ($25), which offers the opportunity to see some of the cemetery's most historic structures at night. Check the website for the full list of what's on.