Central Queens' biggest attraction is this 1225-acre park, built for the 1939 World’s Fair and dominated by Queens’ most famous landmark, the stainless-steel Unisphere – it's the world’s biggest globe: 120ft high and weighing 380 tons. Facing it is the former New York City Building, now home to the fantastic Queens Museum.

Just south are three weather-worn, Cold War–era New York State Pavilion Towers, part of the New York State Pavilion for the 1964 World’s Fair. (You may recognize them as alien spaceships from the film Men in Black.) If entering the park from the north, via the 7 train, look for the 1964 World’s Fair mosaics by Salvador Dalí and Andy Warhol. Also nearby is Citi Field, and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Head west over the Grand Central Pkwy to find a few more attractions, including the New York Hall of Science. The park has sports grounds, too, on its eastern and southern edges. The top-notch Astroturf soccer fields are popular for organized and pick-up soccer, and there’s a pitch-and-putt golf course that’s lit up for golfers at night.