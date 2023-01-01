Museum of the Moving Image

This supercool complex is one of the world's top film, TV and video museums. Galleries show the best of a collection of 130,000-plus artifacts, including Elizabeth Taylor's wig from Cleopatra, an epic bounty of vintage TVs and cameras, 19th-century optical toys and a room of vintage arcade games. Interactive displays – such as a DIY flip-book station – show the science behind the art. The museum also has fantastic temporary exhibitions and regular film screenings; check the website for details.

You can also try your hand at film editing (including redubbing the ‘We’re not in Kansas any more’ scene from The Wizard of Oz).