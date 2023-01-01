Museum of the Moving Image

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: A preview attendee explores an interactive film exhibit entitled "Google Cube-Untitled" during the Sensory Stories Press Preview held at the Museum of the Moving Image on April 14, 2015 in New York City.

Getty Images

This supercool complex is one of the world's top film, TV and video museums. Galleries show the best of a collection of 130,000-plus artifacts, including Elizabeth Taylor's wig from Cleopatra, an epic bounty of vintage TVs and cameras, 19th-century optical toys and a room of vintage arcade games. Interactive displays – such as a DIY flip-book station – show the science behind the art. The museum also has fantastic temporary exhibitions and regular film screenings; check the website for details.

You can also try your hand at film editing (including redubbing the ‘We’re not in Kansas any more’ scene from The Wizard of Oz).

