Both the art and the context in which it's displayed here are the work of LA-born sculptor, designer and landscape architect Isamu Noguchi, famous for iconic lamps and coffee tables, as well as elegant, abstract stone sculptures. Artifacts are displayed in serene indoor galleries and a minimalist sculpture garden, forming a complete aesthetic vision and an oasis of calm. The 1st floor holds the permanent collection, while the upstairs gallery shows temporary exhibitions.

The building itself was a 1920s photo-engraving plant located across the street from Noguchi's studio. The space also hosts a small cafe and a gift shop, the latter stocking Noguchi-designed lamps and furniture, as well as a limited range of other mid-20th-century design pieces.