Founded in 1956 by John D Rockefeller III (an avid collector of Asian art), this cultural center hosts fascinating exhibits (Buddhist art of Myanmar, retrospectives of leading Chinese artists, contemporary Southeast Asian art), as well as Jain sculptures and Nepalese Buddhist paintings. Daily tours (free with admission) are offered at 2pm Tuesday through Sunday year-round and at 6:30pm Friday (excluding summer months). Note the museum is generally closed for three weeks or so in August and June for turning over exhibitors.

The 'Society' part of the equation brings abundant cultural fare: concerts, film screenings, lectures and culinary events (tea tastings, ramen-making demos). You’ll also find great gift ideas at the small museum shop, with its silk scarves, delicate jewelry, children’s stories and music from Central and East Asia.