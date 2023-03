This small zoo, which gained fame for its part in the animated movie Madagascar, is home to penguins, snow leopards and lemurs. Feeding times in the sea lion (11:30am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm) and penguin tanks (10:30am and 2:30pm) make for a rowdy spectacle. Check the website for times. The attached petting zoo, Tisch Children’s Zoo, is perfect for small children – especially the animal feeding from 10am to 2pm. Admission covers both zoos.