Immortalized in film and song, Fifth Ave first developed its high-class reputation in the early 20th century, when it was known for its 'country' air and open spaces. The series of mansions called Millionaire's Row extended right up to 130th St, though most of those above 59th St faced subsequent demolition or conversion to the cultural institutions now constituting Museum Mile. Despite a proliferation of ubiquitous chains, the avenue's Midtown stretch still glitters with upmarket establishments, among them Tiffany & Co.

The New York home of President Donald Trump and family, dark-glassed Trump Tower, at Fifth Ave and 56th St, has become a sight in and of itself and a popular spot for protesters. Security around the building is extremely tight and traffic commensurately slow.

Far more interesting for architecture fans is the succession of lovely beaux-arts and art deco facades, many of them washed in burnished gold, that have been preserved for retail occupants. The section between W 45th and 50th Streets is particularly good: notable facades include the French Building at 551 (1926–27), the Scribner Building at 597 (1912–13), and the British Empire Building at 620 (1932; part of the Rockefeller Center).