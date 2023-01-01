Upon its debut in 1952, 21-story Lever House was at the height of the cutting-edge. The UN Secretariat Building was the only other skyscraper to feature a glass skin, an innovation that would redefine urban architecture. The building's form was equally bold: two counter-posed rectangular shapes consisting of a slender tower atop a low-rise base. The open courtyard features marble benches envisioned by Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi, while the lobby exhibits contemporary art especially commissioned for the space.