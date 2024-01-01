Greater Astoria Historical Society

At research time this labor-of-love organization and community space was in-between physical locations. Once it finds a new home (by end of 2019), expect to get a glimpse of old-time Astoria via exhibits of neighborhood ephemera, lectures and films. it also does themed tours – check the website for events and the new location.
