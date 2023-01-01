At MoMA's hip contemporary outpost, you'll be peering at videos through floorboards, schmoozing at DJ parties and debating the meaning of nonstatic structures while staring through a hole in the wall. Exhibits include everything from Middle Eastern video art to industrial boilers covered in gold leaf. Many are site-specific installations – Meeting (1986), an installation by LA light artist James Turrell, is definitely worth seeking out, especially just before sundown.

Over 10 Saturday afternoons from July to early September, PS1 hosts Warm Up, one of New York's coolest weekly music/culture events, where hipsters and music geeks mingle at live and electronic performances. The tunes are the main attraction, with a stellar lineup of top bands, experimental music and DJs. It's like one big block party, albeit with better music and art than your average neighborhood hoedown. Another annual fixture is the Young Architects Program – a competition in which the winning design, selected by an expert panel, transforms the courtyard with creative shade structures for the summer.

In cooler weather, Sunday Sessions is a series of afternoon lectures, film screenings, experimental comedy, postindustrial noise jams and more.