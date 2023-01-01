New York is the home of the UN, a worldwide organization overseeing international law, security and human rights. The Le Corbusier–designed Secretariat building is off-limits, but guided tours cover the restored General Assembly Hall, Security Council Chamber, Trusteeship Council Chamber and Economic & Social Council (ECOSOC) Chamber, as well as exhibits about the UN's work and artworks donated by member states. Weekday tours must be booked online; kids under five not admitted. Photo ID is required.

Free walk-in access to the visitor center only is permitted on weekends (enter at 43rd Street). To the north of the UN complex, which technically stands on international territory, is a serene park featuring Henry Moore’s Reclining Figure, as well as several other peace-themed sculptures.