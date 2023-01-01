Beloved art deco took hold in the 1930s as architects turned away from history, creating unique buildings, configured with setbacks and decorated with original ornament. Built in 1929, the brick-and-terra-cotta Chanin Building is the work of unlicensed architect Irwin S Chanin, who teamed up with the legally recognized firm Sloan & Robertson to achieve his dream. The star attractions are the exquisite bands of relief at the building's base, created by René Chambellan and Jacques Delamarre and depicting flora and fauna.