Beloved art deco took hold in the 1930s as architects turned away from history, creating unique buildings, configured with setbacks and decorated with original ornament. Built in 1929, the brick-and-terra-cotta Chanin Building is the work of unlicensed architect Irwin S Chanin, who teamed up with the legally recognized firm Sloan & Robertson to achieve his dream. The star attractions are the exquisite bands of relief at the building's base, created by René Chambellan and Jacques Delamarre and depicting flora and fauna.
Chanin Building
Midtown
