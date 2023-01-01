Like Diagon Alley in Harry Potter, the Diamond District is a world unto itself. Best experienced on weekdays, it's an industrious whirl of Hasidic Jewish traders, pesky hawkers and love-struck couples looking for the perfect rock. It's home to more than 2600 businesses cutting, polishing, appraising or showcasing all manner of diamonds. In fact, the strip handles approximately 90% of the cut diamonds sold in the USA. Giant diamond-shaped street lamps on silver plinths demarcate the road at either end.