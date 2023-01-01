Designed by Cook & Fox Architects, the 58-floor Bank of America Tower is famed for its striking crystal shape, piercing 255ft spire, and enviable green credentials. The stats are impressive: a clean-burning, on-site cogeneration plant providing around 65% of the tower's annual electricity requirements; CO₂-detecting air filters that channel oxygenated air where needed; and elevators designed to avoid empty-car trips. On the ground floor is the glass-walled public Urban Garden Room (8am to 8pm), used by locals in bad weather.