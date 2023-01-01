This crowded convergence is best known as the home of mammoth department store Macy's, where you can still ride some of the original wooden elevators. As part of the city’s ‘traffic-free Times Square’ plan, you can also (try to) relax in a lawn chair outside the store, slap-bang in the middle of traffic-clogged Broadway. And Koreatown's restaurants are only a block to the east.

Herald Square gets its name from a long-defunct newspaper, the New York Herald (1835–1924), and the small, leafy park here bustles during business hours thanks to a much-needed facelift. Skip the indoor malls south of Macy’s on Sixth Ave, packed with dull, suburban chains.