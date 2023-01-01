Get the lowdown on anything from online fetishes to stag films to homosexual necrophilia in the mallard duck at this slick ode to all things hot and sweaty. The rotating program of temporary exhibitions has included explorations of cyber sex and retrospectives of controversial artists, while the permanent collection showcases the likes of erotic lithographs and awkward antimasturbation devices.

Stock up on erotic books, gifts and ergonomic sex toys in the design-savvy museum shop, or kiss a cocktail in the bar.