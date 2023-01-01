Fashionistas won't want to miss a visit to the fabulous sartorial exhibits at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), which holds one of the world's richest collections of garments, textiles and accessories – more than 50,000 items spanning the 18th century to the present day. The school's museum features innovative, rotating exhibitions showcasing both permanent-collection items and on-loan curiosities. Exhibitions aside, the museum also hosts film screenings and talks, including with prolific fashion designers and critics.