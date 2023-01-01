At the southernmost point on Roosevelt Island – which sits in the East River just off midtown Manhattan – is a grassy preserve with breathtaking views and a unique piece of New York history: the crumbling walls and turrets of the Renwick Smallpox Hospital Ruin (www.theruin.org), said to be the most haunted location in the city. It's a must-see for history buffs.

After surveying the ruins there are plenty of places to sit and enjoy iconic Manhattan views. As the name suggests, Southpoint Park is located all the way at the bottom of the island, just above Franklin D Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park. You can take either the F train or the Roosevelt Island Tram and then keep walking south along the water. The park is about a 10-minute walk from either station.