Louis Armstrong House

At the peak of his career and with worldwide fame at hand, legendary trumpeter Armstrong settled in this modest Queens home, and lived there until his death in 1971. The place has been immaculately preserved in groovy style, down to the dazzling retro-turquoise kitchen. Guided tours (40 minutes) tell Armstrong's story through audio clips and insightful commentary on some of the objects connected to the great jazz man.

Satchmo shared the house with his fourth wife, Lucille Wilson, a dancer at the Cotton Club. Armstrong's den, of which he was most proud, features a portrait of the great painted by none other than Benedetto (aka Tony Bennett). During summer, live concerts are held in the garden (tickets sell out well in advance). Across the street, a new Education Center, which will include Armstrong's archives, a 70-seat auditorium, expanded exhibits and the museum shop, is slated for a 2021 opening.