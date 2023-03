Designed for the 1964 World's Fair, this 12-story-high stainless-steel globe is the focal point of Flushing Meadows Park, and the de facto icon of Queens. (Nowadays it's probably most recognizable as the backdrop for the Beastie Boys' Licensed to Ill album cover or scenes in the films Men in Black and Iron Man 2). In summer it's ringed with fountains; at other times it's crisscrossed by skateboarders.