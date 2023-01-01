Occupying a weird 1965 building, rippling with stained glass, this science museum is unapologetically nerdy. An outdoor mini-golf course and North America's largest science playground don't require as much brain power, but inside highlights include operating a Mars Rover, a Charles and Ray Eames (of Eames chairs fame)–designed Mathematica exhibit and Connected Worlds, an animated, interactive showcase allowing kids to manage water and plant growth in six environments (jungle, desert, wetlands, mountain valley, reservoir and plains).