While New York City is often known as a pricey getaway, there’s no shortage of free things to do within the five boroughs and beyond. From iconic landmarks and parks in the city to lesser-known gems upstate, including Niagara, the Adirondacks and Long Island, there are countless opportunities for budget-friendly adventures. The best part? Everything in this list comes at no cost.

Here’s our guide to the best free things to do in New York State.

New York City

1. Stroll through Central Park

Central Park is packed with free attractions, including the historic Bethesda Terrace, the whimsical Alice in Wonderland statue, a variety of playgrounds, and the peaceful Belvedere Castle. The park also hosts an impressive year-round lineup of eclectic free events. During the summer, keep your eyes peeled for the free SummerStage concert series, the Central Park Film Festival, and the beloved Shakespeare in the Park performances at the Delacorte Theater.

In the winter, bundle up for the hands-on Winter Jam sports festival, and in the spring, grab the kids for a free Easter Egg Hunt at Heckscher Playground.

Planning tip: Free Tours by Foot provides guided tours of Central Park. Though the tours are free, tipping the guide is encouraged.

2. Follow in the footsteps of giants on the Brooklyn Bridge

Walking across the Brooklyn Bridge is an unforgettable experience, offering stunning panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline, East River and the Statue of Liberty.

Immediately awaiting you on the other side of the is 85-acre Brooklyn Bridge Park, a beautiful waterfront park with playgrounds, piers, volleyball courts, a roller rink, the famous Jane’s Carousel, and the Environmental Education Center. During summer months, you can kayak for free or catch free outdoor movie screenings and concerts.

For a true taste of Brooklyn, the trendy DUMBO (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass) neighborhood is just a short 5-minute stroll away from the park. On weekends from April through December, here is where you’ll find the Brooklyn Flea, a popular outdoor market where you can shop one-of-a-kind antiques, vintage clothes, and local goods.

3. Sail on the Staten Island Ferry

For one of the best free experiences in NYC, hop on the Staten Island Ferry. Operating 24 hours a day, this ferry ride lets you see some of the city’s most famous landmarks up close, including the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and the sprawling skyline of Lower Manhattan.

The ferry, which runs every 15-30 minutes, provides a peaceful 25-minute journey across New York Harbor. The view from the boat–especially at sunset–is breathtaking.

Once you arrive on Staten Island, you can explore the island’s free attractions–like the Staten Island Greenbelt, the Botanical Garden and Fort Wadsworth–or simply hop back on the ferry for another scenic ride back to Manhattan, at no cost.

Planning tip: The Staten Island Ferry truly is free, but some will try to sell tickets. Don’t believe anyone telling you you must pay for a ride. You can hop on the ferry without booking 24 hours a day.

The 15 best beaches in New York State

4. Explore the High Line

This 1.45-mile-long park runs from the Meatpacking District to Hudson Yards, offering visitors lush gardens, stunning art installations and awesome views of the Hudson River, all while championing sustainability.

You can start your stroll at Hudson Yards, where you’ll encounter the striking Vessel at Hudson Yards, a 16-story honeycomb-like structure that’s truly a work of art. From there, head south toward Little Island, a floating park perched on stilts in the Hudson River, where you can wander through performance spaces and interactive installations while soaking in the amazing views.

Planning tip: Just around the corner from Little Island, pop into Chelsea Market—a bustling indoor marketplace where you can browse everything from unique handmade jewelry to mouthwatering artisanal foods.

5. Relax in Bryant Park

Located in the middle of Midtown Manhattan, Bryant Park is a 9-acre hub of Midtown. In the summer, the park is alive with activity, offering free outdoor movies on the lawn, where you can bring a blanket and watch classic films under the stars. Free yoga classes are held several times a week, and you can also enjoy ping-pong, chess and board games at no cost, all provided by the park. Or head to the Reading Room, an outdoor space that offers free books and magazines and hosts literary events.

When winter rolls around, Bryant Park transforms into a festive wonderland. The park’s centerpiece is the free-admission Winter Village, which includes NYC’s only free ice-skating rink (although skate rentals require a fee). The village hosts holiday markets featuring local artisans and vendors, and visitors can enjoy free performances.

6. Visit the New York Public Library

Step into the magnificent New York Public Library, an architectural marvel in its own right. Nestled next to Bryant Park, the library’s main branch – the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building – welcomes visitors to explore its stunning public spaces at no cost. Inside, you can wander through grand halls adorned with intricate Beaux-Arts design, all while marveling at the building’s architectural beauty. Don’t miss the iconic marble lions that stand sentinel at the entrance, adding to the library’s allure.

Plus, the library also hosts free exhibitions, lectures and events, making it a cultural hub for locals and visitors alike.

Have a NY public library card? You can even get access to free studio recording time, instrument rentals, vinyl records, and seeds to grow plants!

7. Play like a kid again on Coney Island

For over a century, Coney Island has been the home of classic seaside fun in Brooklyn. Famous for its lively boardwalk full of street performers and food vendors that stretches 2.5 miles along the Atlantic coast, Coney Island hosts a range of free events throughout the summer months, including outdoor concerts, firework shows every Friday night and live performances.

While the amusement park itself charges admission, there’s plenty to enjoy for free around the area. Hang out at the beach, stroll the boardwalk, or wander over to Mermaid Avenue for colorful murals and quirky shops. In the summer, attend the Mermaid Parade, the nation’s largest art parade. In New York City for New Year’s Eve? Take part in the Coney Island Polar Bear club’s New Year’s Day Plunge, which is open to the public.

8. Experience art at The Whitney

The Whitney Museum of American Art offers free admission on Fridays from 7 to 10pm, making it an ideal stop for art lovers on a budget. Located in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, the museum showcases an impressive collection of modern and contemporary American art.

Be sure to mix and mingle on the outdoor rooftop, which not only features sculptures and installations but is one of the only buildings you can go to the top of in NYC for free.

Planning tip: Free tickets are required and limited, so book online in advance. For a more family-friendly experience, get free access to the museum every second Sunday of the month.

Long Island

9. Enjoy art and gardens in Roslyn Harbor

The 145 acres of the William Cullen Bryant Preserve surrounding the Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn Harbor, Long Island offers three distinct experiences.

Start your visit by exploring the 40 sculptures from 1913 to 2018 in the Sculpture Garden. Some favorites include Marco Remec’s spherical wonders or Tom Otterness’s whimsical chapters.

Then, get transported to the high life of the Roaring ‘20s with a stroll along the brick path through the immaculately manicured Formal Garden. The garden was a popular entertainment spot for Frances and Childs Frick (owners of the estate) during the 1920s and ‘30s.

Round out your visit with a stop at the Arboretum and Trails. The six miles of trails showcase the beautiful diversity of the region. Keep an eye out for horned owls, fox, deer, hawks and other wildlife that call the preserve home.

All outdoor activities are free, while visits inside the mansion which houses a museum is USD$15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 12.

Mid-Hudson

Trek the longest elevated bridge in the world at the Walkway Over the Hudson © Hal Bergman / Getty Images

10. Get unparalleled views at the Walkway Over the Hudson

This may be as close as it comes to walking on water. Spanning the Hudson River from Highland on the west to Poughkeepsie on the east, the 1.28-mile Walkway Over the Hudson is the longest elevated pedestrian bridge in the world.

Towering 212ft above the river with entrances on either side, the walk across provides an unparalleled vantage point of the Hudson Valley, with views stretching from the Hudson Highlands to the Catskills.

Originally built as a railroad bridge to transport freight and passenger trains, the walkway was the world’s longest bridge when it first opened in 1889. It was a popular route – carrying as many as 3500 rail cars each day – until a fire destroyed the tracks in 1974.

In 2009, the bridge reopened and found a second life as a pathway for walkers, runners and bikers.

Though special events like the Walkway Marathon, Starry Starry Night Gala and July 4th Spectacular will impact hours, the walkway, which is ADA handicapped accessible, is free from 7am to sunset year-round.

Detour: After your walk, visit Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie. The historic mansion is just a short drive from the bridge and it’s free to explore the grounds.

The Empire State Trail is a 750-mile network that connects New York State to the Canadian border © Vicki Jauron / Getty Images

11. Hike the Empire State Trail

With so many hidden sights to explore in New York State, there's no better way to stumble upon them than by foot.

In 2017, New York State launched the Empire State Trail, creating a 750-mile cohesive network that creates a perpendicular pathway and made up of three sections – the Hudson Valley Greenway (New York City to Albany), the Erie Canalway Trail (Buffalo to Watervliet) and the Champlain Valley Trail (Albany to Rouses Point), with the Hudson Valley Greenway section, stretching from NYC to Albany, being the most popular and the most accessible.

Along this section, hikers can explore historic sites like the vibrant Lockport New York Mural, 18th-century Fort Herkimer Church, and Fort Stanwix National Monument.

Detour: If you’re hiking the Hudson Valley Greenway portion, plan a detour to Olana State Historic Site. The grounds of the 250-acre estate of painter Frederic Edwin Church are free.

Explore the spooky side of the famed town of Sleepy Hollow © John Greim / LightRocket via Getty Images

12. Dive into the spooky lore of Sleepy Hollow

The spooky reputation of Sleepy Hollow is anchored in the Washington Irving 1820 short story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Irving himself is one of the town’s most famous legends, buried at the 90-acre Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

The cemetery offers free maps near the 540 North Broadway entrance to guide visitors to the final resting spots of famous names like cosmetics entrepreneur Elizabeth Arden, philanthropist Andrew Carnegie and Standard Oil Company co-founder William Rockefeller.

Visits to the operating cemetery are free, though be respectful of those mourning.

Irving’s work has turned Halloween into a year-round business in Sleepy Hollow. Among the other odes to the tale free to visit are the Headless Horseman Bridge, the Headless Horseman Sculpture and the Old Dutch Church – better known as the stomping grounds of the fictional horseman.

Planning tip: Visit during the fall, especially in October, when the town celebrates Halloween with special events and festivals.

Capital Region

13. Tour the New York State Capitol building

Albany might be right when it proclaims its New York State Capitol building one of the nation’s most beautiful. The 19th-century building sits at the top of a hill on State Street. The Capitol is the work of five architects spanning 32 years and is a symbol of grandeur – especially the 444-step Million Dollar Staircase with 77 famous faces like Susan B. Anthony and George Washington carved into it.

The state offers free 45-minute NYS Capitol Guided Tours on weekdays at 10am, noon and 2pm. Though there’s no cost, online reservations are recommended since space is limited.

Detour: A few blocks away is the New York State Museum, which offers free admission and features exhibits on the state’s history, art and natural environment.

14. See a play in Washington Park

In the summer, Playhouse Stage Co produces Broadway-style free musicals and plays at Washington Park’s Park Playhouse. With the goal of making art accessible to all, the performances range from classics like Singin’ in the Rain to kid favorites like Newsies. Free seating is on the lawn, or reserved options are available close to the stage. There is free and paid parking.

Washington Park’s beautiful 84 acres are also free to enjoy all year round. Designed by the same architects behind Central Park (Calvert Vaux and Fredrick Olmsted), the park’s beautiful lake is surrounded by benches where you can sit and take in the variety of birds that live there. There are events for all seasons, including the Tulip Festival on Mother’s Day weekend and the Holiday Lights in the Park in the winter.

North Country

The Adirondacks' waterfalls and natural pools are perfect spots to cool off on a hot summer day © ujjwalstha / Shutterstock

15. Reach new heights at the Adirondacks High Peaks Wilderness Complex

At 275,460 acres, the Adirondacks High Peaks Wilderness Complex is the largest wilderness space in New York State. It’s also home to the state’s two highest peaks – Mount Marcy (5344ft) and Algonquin Peak (5114ft). Both have plenty of trails suitable for all levels.

And on those hot days, cool off at any of the area's waterfalls, natural pools or clearwater brooks (watch out for trout). The Lake Tear of the Clouds is the highest elevation water body in the Hudson River watershed at 4300ft.

16. Attend a free concert on the Thousand Islands

Every seat is the best seat in the house when the stage is set at the water’s edge of Alexandria Bay’s Scenic View Park Pavilion. Overlooking the Thousand Islands’ St. Lawrence Seaway, the Fuller Street location hosts a wide range of musical acts during its Summer Concert Series in the Park.

Before the show, visitors can stroll the Alexandria Bay Riverwalk or head over to nearby Otter Creek Preserve with nearly two miles of trails, a suspension bridge and a wildlife observation tower.

Top things to do in New York State

Western NY

17. Witness the power of Niagara Falls

This just might be the state’s most powerful secret. One of the world’s most stunning waterfalls is absolutely free to see every day of the year.

Founded in 1885, Niagara Falls State Park is the nation's oldest state park. The 400-acre area around the national wonder was designed by the same architect behind Manhattan's Central Park, Frederick Law Olmstead.

While the roar of 3160 tons of water flowing over the falls every second draws the crowds, the park is filled with gardens, trails, and of course, tons of viewpoints of the falls.

For a bit of a lift, the Niagara Falls Observation Tower gives an unobstructed view of all three sections of Niagara Falls — American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls and Horseshoe Falls, just $1.25 fee per person.

Planning tip: If you want to get closer to the falls, the Cave of the Winds walk is a paid option but worth it – you will get wet!

Finger Lakes

18. Go for a swim at Buttermilk Falls in Ithaca

Go sunbathing and swimming at Buttermilk Falls State Park, which has a lifeguard at the natural pool. Located about 2.5 miles from downtown Ithaca, Buttermilk Falls also offers about eight miles of trails, which connect to nearby Treman State Park and Lick Brook Gorge.

Thanks to glaciers that carved out gorges millions of years ago, there are now more than 150 waterfalls within 10 miles of the Ithaca area – some suitable for swimming.

Detour: The park’s trails can get muddy so bring/wear sturdy shoes. Combine your trip with a visit to nearby state parks like Taughannock Falls for even more waterfalls.

19. Feed chickadees among the fairies at Mendon Ponds Park

Mendon Ponds Park in Honeoye Falls may seem like an unassuming 2500-acre preserve, but there's magic all around if you know where to look.

The groundwork set millions of years ago from the unusual geological formations known as kames, eskers and kettles. The park is also home to a flock of chickadees that you can feed sunflowers to right out of your hand during the winter months.

Visitors can also stop at Sharon’s Sensory Garden, which caters to those with physical and visual disabilities by cultivating flowers that can be smelled, torn and touched. There are raised flowerbeds, pathways for those in wheelchairs and plant signs written in braille.

A population of about 40 fairy houses, once part of Henrietta's Tinker Nature Park, was moved to Mendon Ponds and is now along its Birdsong Fairy Trail.

The elaborate miniature homes line the pathway and feature intricate bridges, swings, and colorful doors. One sign reads: “Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.”

