Brooklyn: Williamsburg, Greenpoint & Bushwick
An international byword for beards, body art, bustling bars and fixed-wheel bikes, Williamsburg is now well and truly gentrified. Property prices are eye-watering, the last warehouses have been snapped up for boutique hotels and gourmet food halls, and the streets are lined with incitements to consume. And yet it remains one of Brooklyn's most funky and enjoyable neighborhoods, with great dining, vibrant music and nightlife, and an unmistakable village culture of its own. The 'cutting edge' has moved east, to Bushwick.
Enjoy an intimate glimpse into the creative minds of artists, both professional and amateur, at Brooklyn Art Library, which has assembled the world's…
Harking back to a time when this area of New York was a beer-brewing center, the Brooklyn Brewery not only brews and serves tasty local suds but also…
This 7-acre waterfront park is a slice of greenery with sublime views of Manhattan and cobbled vestiges of its cargo-handling past. It's home to plenty of…
The grassy 35-acre McCarren Park makes a good picnic spot, and barbecues and bikinis define the action on warm summer weekends. On sweltering days you…
You knew Brooklyn was bizarro, but this repository for New York–related ephemera is something else. Tenderly curated displays exhibit objects from the…
Opened to the public in 2018, five-acre Domino Park has a riverside walkway with big Manhattan views and a playground styled like big metal pipes –…
Built in 1903 to link Williamsburg and the Lower East Side (at Delancey St), this steel-frame suspension bridge helped transform the area into a teeming…
Bushwick Collective
Further cementing Bushwick's status as Brooklyn's coolest neighborhood is this outdoor gallery of murals by some of the most talented street artists in…
Brooklyn Art Library
Brooklyn Brewery
East River State Park
McCarren Park
City Reliquary
Domino Park
Williamsburg Bridge
