You knew Brooklyn was bizarro, but this repository for New York–related ephemera is something else. Tenderly curated displays exhibit objects from the recent past, like seltzer bottles, postcards of Lady Liberty and decaying confetti. Push through the antique subway turnstile to learn about local character 'Little Egypt' in a peep-show-style booth, admire mosaic shrines out back, and stick around for a drink maybe (check the website for occasional events).