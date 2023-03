This 7-acre waterfront park is a slice of greenery with sublime views of Manhattan and cobbled vestiges of its cargo-handling past. It's home to plenty of events and activities in summer, with picnic tables, playgrounds and the odd concert. There's also summer-only ferry service to Governors Island and year-round service on the NYC Ferry. No pets allowed.

Saturdays in the warmer months see the park given over to Smorgasburg, the country's largest outdoor food market.