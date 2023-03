In addition to the great ballparks, running and biking paths, 5000-seat amphitheater that hosts concerts, and expansive patches of green, this park has cool, natural breezes and fine views of the Williamsburg, Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges.

Although flanked by a looming housing project and the clogged FDR Dr on one side and the less-than-pure East River on the other, it’s a fine spot for a stroll or a morning run.