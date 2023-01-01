Harking back to a time when this area of New York was a beer-brewing center, the Brooklyn Brewery not only brews and serves tasty local suds but also offers 45-minute tours of its facilities. Tours offered from Monday to Thursday include tastings of four beers, plus history and insight into the brewery; reserve a spot online. Note: sandals and high-heeled shoes aren't allowed on tours.

On weekends, tours are free (just show up) but don't include tastings; buy refreshing brews at the bar. Or you can skip the tour altogether and just while away a weekend afternoon in the bare-bones tasting room.

Interesting fact: the brewery’s cursive logo was designed by none other than Milton Glaser, of ‘I Heart New York’ fame, who did the job in exchange for a share of the profits and free beer for life.