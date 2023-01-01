The grassy 35-acre McCarren Park makes a good picnic spot, and barbecues and bikinis define the action on warm summer weekends. On sweltering days you might want to head to the free swimming pool – a huge, historic community spot that reopened in 2012 after being closed for almost three decades. Go early to avoid the worst of the crowds. Free movies and live-music nights are held on Wednesdays in July and August (see www.summerscreen.org for details).