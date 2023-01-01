Bushwick Collective

Further cementing Bushwick's status as Brooklyn's coolest neighborhood is this outdoor gallery of murals by some of the most talented street artists in NYC and beyond. The works change regularly, and can be found mainly along Jefferson and Troutman Sts between Cypress and Knickerbocker Aves, with others along Gardner Ave (north of Flushing Ave). Other street art can be found around the Morgan Ave L stop, particularly on Seigel and Grattan Sts.

The latter two streets are conveniently near Roberta's and Pine Box Rock Shop – great places to stop for a pizza or some drinks.

Though overall safe to visit, Bushwick still has occasional incidents of crime, so pay attention to your surroundings in this area, especially late at night and on weekends.