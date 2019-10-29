Ringing in the New Year is a tradition worldwide, with many places putting their own spin on the festivities. Whether it’s a beach party, fireworks over an ancient city, or a harbor cruise, there are lots of ways to mark the occasion.

Travel somewhere new to bid farewell to 2026 and ring in 2027 with this guide to the best cities for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

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1. Hit the beaches in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

With warm, sunny weather, panoramic views and a seductive samba beat, New Year’s Eve in Rio de Janeiro is life-affirming. Festivities here are (almost) on par with the city’s famous Carnival, and the ultimate celebration – one of the best in the world – is at Copacabana Beach, where an estimated 2 million revelers congregate each year for music, swimming, football, barbecues and a massive fireworks display.

Restaurants along Copacabana fill up quickly, so early booking is essential if you want to schedule dinner. Try Rio institution Bip Bip for live music, and local favorite Pavão Azul for octopus rice and batida de coco, a cocktail made from coconut cream, condensed milk and cachaça (a spirit made from fermented sugarcane juice). Smaller, just-as-lively beaches – such as Ipanema and Flamengo – are also worth considering.

2. Ring in the New Year in Rome, Italy

The Rome skyline. franckreporter/Getty Images

Watch lavish fireworks displays in Rome against the backdrop of some of the world's most spectacular buildings. Make your way toward the Circo Massimo for La Festa di Roma, a free all-day affair of entertainment, activities and events for all ages. Around 10pm, stake your claim for a prime viewing spot as you ring in the New Year watching the Colosseum sparkle under a sky of colorful fireworks. For a low-key New Year's celebration, join the locals at Trastevere for a festive dinner and general celebratory mood, no matter where you go. If you want to keep the party going on January 1, join the New Year's Day parade at the Piazza del Popolo.

3. Be part of an iconic celebration in New York City, USA

New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, NYC. MNAphotography/Shutterstock

With its famous glittering Ball Drop, Times Square offers one of the most iconic NYE gatherings in the world. Crowds start queuing in the cold ⁠– usually at noon ⁠– on December 31 as they await live performances and a midnight rendition of “New York, New York.”

But this isn’t the only NYE party destination in New York. A river cruise, like the New Year's Eve Party Cruise, always provides a festive vibe, not to mention views of the fireworks as they ignite against the Midtown skyline. NYC's rooftop bars are also great locations to party. Magic Hour is the city’s largest indoor/outdoor rooftop and features Empire State Building views. If you want to stay away from the Manhattan madness, join a walking tour across the Brooklyn Bridge to see the city skyline twinkle and perhaps catch some fireworks at midnight if you linger long enough. For more ways to celebrate stateside, see our guide to the best New Year’s Eve destinations in the US.

4. Countdown to midnight in Tokyo, Japan

Crowded street in the Roppongi district of Tokyo. Byjeng/Shutterstock

The hottest New Year’s ticket in Tokyo is for Countdown Japan, a 5-day music festival at Makuhari Messe in nearby Chiba that runs into New Year’s Day. However, it’s also the hardest ticket to secure. Tokyo has plenty of other ways to ring in the new year, including Tokyo Disney’s countdown event. Dine on food prepared especially for the new year, and enjoy one of the few times during the year that you can experience the park offerings well after midnight.

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If you’re looking for a low-key alternative to the big parties, check out one of the city’s temples for the ritual of the ringing of the bell. At midnight, a monk rings the temple bell 108 times – correlating to the number of worldly desires recognized by Japanese Buddhism – and purifies participants. The ancient temple of Zōjō-ji, which dates to 1393, draws locals and tourists for the hatsumōde, a pilgrimage to visit the first shrine of the new year. The Roppongi area is another NYE hot spot, with plenty of countdown events and all the tunes.

If you’d prefer more of a party atmosphere, Yokohama across Tokyo Bay offers laser and light shows and countdown cruises around the bay.

5. Go to festivals and parties in Cape Town, South Africa

View from Table Mountain, Cape Town. Justin Paget/Getty Images

Cape Town is just coming into summer on New Year’s Eve, which makes for an ideal time to visit. Your NYE options are exciting indeed in this spectacularly beautiful destination. Immerse yourself in South African music, sports and food at the Get Lucky Summer festival, which runs on select dates from early December until January 10 and includes a New Year’s Eve festival in Robberg Rugby Fields, along the Garden Route. For a completely unique experience, go immersive with Alcazar’s NYE party, a feast for the eyes and ears with performance art and a music extravaganza. You can also take a cruise around the harbor to see the last sunset of 2026. If you want a perfect viewpoint for the fireworks, pack a picnic and take a cable car to the top of Table Mountain.

6. Sail through Sydney, Australia

New Year's Eve fireworks at Sydney Harbour Bridge. Elias Bitar/Shutterstock

All eyes are on Sydney for New Year’s Eve. Within the city, numerous vantage points for the iconic harbor fireworks welcome visitors all day on December 31; check online to see what time they’re likely to fill up (most close when capacity is reached in the early afternoon) and whether you can drink alcohol. Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden is a fabulous (and free) venue at which to celebrate the new year, as is Sydney Harbour National Park, with a choice of parties on three islands or parks on either side of the water.

A very glamorous option is the NYE Under the Stars party at Sydney Opera House (tickets start at 1595 Australian dollars (AU$)), or take a New Year's Eve cruise on the harbor. There are also family-friendly events like obstacle courses, music and face painting at the Greens North Sydney.

7. Dine in luxury in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai at dusk. Kirill Neiezhmakov/Shutterstock

Dubai knows how to throw a party. The fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa is so bright that it can be seen across the entire UAE. In town, there are numerous locations from which to enjoy them, including the breathtaking Kite Beach, where you can bring a picnic. Glamorous galas and gourmet soirees abound, such as one at the opulent Atlantis, featuring free-flowing sparkling wine, Michelin-starred cooking stations, a headline performance by Katy Perry, and a massive fireworks display.

8. Welcome 2027 from a rooftop in Bangkok, Thailand

Fireworks along the river in Bangkok. Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images

Another city renowned for its high-octane nightlife, the Thai capital doesn’t disappoint on December 31. The centralwOrld Plaza is the focus for much of the revelry, with a beer garden and live entertainment; the open-air night market Asiatique is another popular NYE destination, with restaurants offering special menus for the evening.

There are lots of wildly impressive rooftop bars and restaurants to choose from in Bangkok – and you can reach for the stars at the Lebua hotel at State Tower, with its four altitude-defying restaurants and bars, including the world’s (supposedly) highest outdoor bar. If you’re looking for a romantic evening, take a river cruise and enjoy Thai food, music and fireworks.

9. Dance in the streets in Québec City, Canada

Snowy streets in Petit-Champlain in Old Québec City. Pamela MacNaughtan for Lonely Planet

Temperatures average -9°C in Québec City in winter, but this charming town warms up on New Year’s Eve thanks to heated terraces and outdoor fireplaces. (Sipping on a caribou cocktail – a combination of red wine, hard liquor and maple syrup – can also help.)

Sample some of Québec’s famous cuisine at Auberge Saint-Antoine’s Restaurant Coteau, which showcases regional produce. But before that, work up an appetite by tobogganing at the famous Terrasse Dufferin or by skating under the stars on the ice rink at Place d’Youville.

10. See the sky light up in Las Vegas, USA

The Las Vegas Strip becomes party central on New Year’s Eve, when it closes to traffic starting at 8pm and visitors take to the streets. The fireworks display is choreographed from multiple resort rooftops, lighting up the Nevada sky. North of the Strip, the Fremont St party downtown is always worth catching, with pyrotechnics, bands, and a music stage with aerialists and dancers.

Another great way to see in 2027 is to book a pod on the High Roller, which offers impressive views of Sin City. More American options await in our roundup of the best New Year’s Eve destinations in the US.