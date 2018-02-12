Small-Group Quebec City Food Tour

Get a real sense of the flavor and culture of Quebec City on this tasty and educational food tour. During this 2.5-hour walking tour, enjoy authentic Quebec products while sampling the city’s specialties and delicacies at some of the most popular spots in town. You’ll visit seven venues and enjoy approx. 15 tastings. With a maximum group size of 15 people, this Quebec City food tour allows you to have a personalized experience. Follow your knowledgeable guide into the UNESCO World Heritage site of Old Quebec. Weave through narrow cobblestone streets lined with 17th- and 18th-century houses, and pass by leafy parks and historical plazas. Start your tasteful discovery at la Bûche, where they serve traditional Quebec cuisine with a modern twist! Then, at Le Tournebroche, try some organic rotisserie paired with wine. Stop at another local favorite to taste pure Canadian maple syrup. Meander into the chic and colorful neighborhood of St-Jean-Baptiste, where past meets the present, and home of the Parliament of Quebec, the Grand Theatre and the Park of French America. Stop for one of the best poutine in town at the Snack bar. Inside an earthy, funky French bistro, taste organic wine with rich morsels prepared in button, bacon and cheeses. Wrap up your tastings at a charming creperie and then a chocolate store and museum. You are encouraged to interact with your guide and ask as many questions as you like about the food or the neighborhood you are exploring. An enthralling culinary journey through Quebec City awaits you!