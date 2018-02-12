Welcome to Québec
Montréal and Québec City are bustling metropolises with a perfect mixture of sophistication and playfulness, and history-soaked preserved quarters tucked away around town. The rustic allurements of old Québec are scattered among the Eastern Townships, and produce from bucolic Charlevoix graces the tables of the region's stellar restaurants. Past these creature comforts is the raw outdoors: the jagged coasts of the unblemished Gaspé Peninsula, the vast taiga and tundra of the North Shore, and the windswept isolation of the Îles de la Madeleine.
Top experiences in Québec
Recent articles
Québec activities
Quebec City and Montmorency Falls Day Trip from Montreal
After pickup from your Montreal hotel, you’ll be taken 2.5 hours northeast by coach to Quebec City, the historic heart of French Canada located on the St Lawrence River. The oldest settlement in North America, this capital city’s charming narrow streets and quaint neighborhoods are steeped in fascinating history. On your sightseeing tour, your knowledgeable local guide will explain the history of Quebec City, which was founded as a fort by the French in the 1500s. Pass famous landmarks and historical treasures including picturesque Place Royale, Notre Dame Basilica, the Parliament Building, Ile d'Orleans and the Plains of Abraham, where the famous battle between the French and English took place in 1759. Visit the oldest quarter in North America, the Petit Champlain district, and admire views of Montmorency Falls, an incredible waterfall and emblem of the city seated between the Montmorency River and the St Lawrence River. This magnificent natural gem is taller than Niagara Falls! Enjoy free time after your tour to explore Old Quebec, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. During the months of May through October, you can choose to take a scenic 1.5-hour cruise on the St Lawrence River during your free time! Your tour ends with drop-off at your Montreal hotel.
Quebec Old City Walking Tour with Upper and Lower Towns
Conducted year-round, rain or shine, this walking tour starts in the Upper Town district of Old Quebec and finishes in the Lower Town. You'll discover Quebec City's history from 1608 to present on this enjoyable walking tour. While listening to the entertaining and informative commentary provided by your guide, you'll gain a sense of the day-to-day lives of the people who have lived in this lovely fortress city over the centuries. You will visit sites such as the Quebec Citadel, Chateau Frontenac, Quebec fortifications, Basilica Notre-Dame, Old Port and Place Royale.
Old Montreal City Walking Tour, Notre-Dame Basilica Admission
Meet your guide near Notre-Dame Basilica to begin your walking tour of Old Montreal, the city's historic heart. Admire the the masterful Gothic Revival architecture of this basilica as you follow your knowledgable local guide at a leisurely pace. You'll learn about this amazing city's rich history, French heritage and bustling culture as you roam the streets and visit top Montreal attractions such as Place d'Armes, Royal Bank, Place Jacques-Cartier, St Jacques and City Hall. Stroll down St Paul Street and explore Champ de Mars, a public park that was once the site of Montreal's city walls. Don't miss Bonsecours Market, which has served as Montreal's main public market for more than 100 years! Your tour will conclude here. You can choose to tour the east side or west side of Old Montreal on a 1.5-hour tour, or tour both the east and west sides on a 3-hour tour.
Montmorency Falls and Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré from Quebec
Your countryside half-day trip follows Avenue Royale through the traditional villages and farms of the Beaupre Coast. On your tour, the entertaining commentary provided by your bilingual guide will help re-create the tranquil pace and way of life of bygone years. The half-day tour includes stops of 35/45 minutes each at Montmorency Falls and the basilica of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré, with a short detour to the western tip of the Island of Orleans to visit the Chocolaterie. Other highlights include the Albert Gilles Copper Art Museum and Chez Marie's bread oven.
Quebec City Sightseeing Tour
Your friendly, knowledgeable guide will take you on a 2-hour Quebec City sightseeing tour by coach. Explore Old Quebec, the historic heart of French Canada, and soak up the quaint French atmosphere of narrow streets while hearing interesting stories and anecdotes from your guide about the city's history and culture. Stop by Place Royale -- what's known as the birthplace of French civilization in North America -- and admire the beautiful Plains of Abraham, where the famous battle between the French and English armies took place in 1759. Enjoy views of picturesque Place d'Armes and snap photos of the astounding Chateau Frontenac hotel. You'll also observe the city walls and learn about their important function centuries ago. Your bilingual guide will offer commentary in English and French, if there are French passengers on board.
Small-Group Quebec City Food Tour
Get a real sense of the flavor and culture of Quebec City on this tasty and educational food tour. During this 2.5-hour walking tour, enjoy authentic Quebec products while sampling the city’s specialties and delicacies at some of the most popular spots in town. You’ll visit seven venues and enjoy approx. 15 tastings. With a maximum group size of 15 people, this Quebec City food tour allows you to have a personalized experience. Follow your knowledgeable guide into the UNESCO World Heritage site of Old Quebec. Weave through narrow cobblestone streets lined with 17th- and 18th-century houses, and pass by leafy parks and historical plazas. Start your tasteful discovery at la Bûche, where they serve traditional Quebec cuisine with a modern twist! Then, at Le Tournebroche, try some organic rotisserie paired with wine. Stop at another local favorite to taste pure Canadian maple syrup. Meander into the chic and colorful neighborhood of St-Jean-Baptiste, where past meets the present, and home of the Parliament of Quebec, the Grand Theatre and the Park of French America. Stop for one of the best poutine in town at the Snack bar. Inside an earthy, funky French bistro, taste organic wine with rich morsels prepared in button, bacon and cheeses. Wrap up your tastings at a charming creperie and then a chocolate store and museum. You are encouraged to interact with your guide and ask as many questions as you like about the food or the neighborhood you are exploring. An enthralling culinary journey through Quebec City awaits you!