There's nowhere quite like La Gaspésie, a peninsula of pine forests and looming cliffs that pokes into the chilly Gulf of St Lawrence. Somewhere on the road east of Matane, the landscape becomes wilder, the cottages more colorful and precariously positioned along rockier promontories, the winds sharper and more scented with salt, and you realize you have entered, effectively, a Francophone version of the maritime provinces.
This stunningly beautiful park on the Gaspé Peninsula's northeasternmost tip is a place where the mountains plunge directly into an ocean dotted with…
This historic village in New Richmond, a prosperous little town that retains a sizable Anglophone population, shows what the community would have looked…
This park encompasses both Rocher Percé and Île Bonaventure, as well as an interpretation center on the mainland. Some 15km of trails crisscross Île…
One of Gaspé's most revered attractions, the Jardins de Métis comprise more than 90 hectares of immaculately tended gardens boasting 3000 varieties of…
Meeting the more than 100,000 gannets on green Île Bonaventure is a highlight of any Gaspé Peninsula experience. Boat operators sell tickets for trips to…
The town's landmark attraction, this 88m-high, 475m-long chunk of multihued limestone has inspired descriptive entries in travel journals dating back to…
The world's premier fossil site for illustrating the Devonian period, or the 'age of fish,' when sea creatures started evolving into tetrapods, which…
Full of spectacular scenery (802 sq km of it), all dotted with lakes and two of Québec's most beautiful mountain ranges, the Chic-Choc and McGerrigle,…
