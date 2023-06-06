Gaspé Peninsula

La Martre, Gaspesie, Gaspé Peninsula, Quebec, Canada.

There's nowhere quite like La Gaspésie, a peninsula of pine forests and looming cliffs that pokes into the chilly Gulf of St Lawrence. Somewhere on the road east of Matane, the landscape becomes wilder, the cottages more colorful and precariously positioned along rockier promontories, the winds sharper and more scented with salt, and you realize you have entered, effectively, a Francophone version of the maritime provinces.

  • October 5, 2017 - Sunrise at the Cap-Bon-Ami vantage point in Forillon National Park (QC, Canada); Shutterstock ID 789501421; full: 65050; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 789501421

    Forillon National Park

    Gaspé Peninsula

    This stunningly beautiful park on the Gaspé Peninsula's northeasternmost tip is a place where the mountains plunge directly into an ocean dotted with…

  • Duthie’s Point Heritage Site

    Duthie’s Point Heritage Site

    Gaspé Peninsula

    This historic village in New Richmond, a prosperous little town that retains a sizable Anglophone population, shows what the community would have looked…

  • Jardins de Métis

    Jardins de Métis

    Gaspé Peninsula

    One of Gaspé's most revered attractions, the Jardins de Métis comprise more than 90 hectares of immaculately tended gardens boasting 3000 varieties of…

  • Île Bonaventure

    Île Bonaventure

    Gaspé Peninsula

    Meeting the more than 100,000 gannets on green Île Bonaventure is a highlight of any Gaspé Peninsula experience. Boat operators sell tickets for trips to…

  • Rocher Percé

    Rocher Percé

    Gaspé Peninsula

    The town's landmark attraction, this 88m-high, 475m-long chunk of multihued limestone has inspired descriptive entries in travel journals dating back to…

  • Parc National de Miguasha

    Parc National de Miguasha

    Gaspé Peninsula

    The world's premier fossil site for illustrating the Devonian period, or the 'age of fish,' when sea creatures started evolving into tetrapods, which…

  • Parc National de la Gaspésie

    Parc National de la Gaspésie

    Gaspé Peninsula

    Full of spectacular scenery (802 sq km of it), all dotted with lakes and two of Québec's most beautiful mountain ranges, the Chic-Choc and McGerrigle,…

