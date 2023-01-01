One of Gaspé's most revered attractions, the Jardins de Métis comprise more than 90 hectares of immaculately tended gardens boasting 3000 varieties of plants. Begun in 1910, the gardens are also known as Reford Gardens – after Elsie Reford, who inherited the land from her uncle, Lord Mount Stephen, the founder of the Canadian Pacific Railway. His 37-room villa is now a museum. Also on site: ERE 132, a cunningly designed green home that's a little marvel of ecofriendly contemporary architecture.

The International Garden Festival blooms here from late June to September. The villa and cafe serve lunch and Sunday brunch and host periodic culinary events.