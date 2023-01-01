The star of the town's art trail is the Centre d'Art Marcel Gagnon. Outside, the extraordinary sculpture Le Grand Rassemblement (The Great Gathering) has more than 100 stone figures filing out of the St Lawrence. Inside, the gallery displays paintings and sculptures by the eponymous artist along with works by his wife Ghislaine Carrier, his son Guillaume and daughter Isabelle. It's a commercial gallery, rather than a museum, a cross between an art exhibition and a souvenir shop.