Empress of Ireland Museum

Narrates the 1914 Empress of Ireland tragedy, the worst disaster in maritime history after the Titanic – all but forgotten with the outbreak of WWI two months later. In the 14 minutes it took for the ship to disappear into the St Lawrence near Rimouski after colliding with a Norwegian collier, 1012 people lost their lives. Through a film and artifacts recovered from the vessel, the exhibition details life on the ship, backgrounds of its passengers, and the wreck itself.

The museum is part of the Pointe-au-Père Lighthouse National Historic Site.

The wreck of the Empress of Ireland is considered one of the world's premier scuba-diving sites. However, due to the currents, water temperature and lack of visibility, this is a dangerous dive; several inexperienced divers have died here.