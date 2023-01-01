Pointe-au-Père Lighthouse National Historic Site

This riverside site 7km east of downtown Rimouski includes three attractions, illustrating different aspects of the region's maritime history: the Empress of Ireland Museum, which tells the story of 'Québec's Titantic,' Canada's worst maritime disaster; the Onondaga submarine, a former Canadian navy sub; and the 1909 Pointe-au-Père Lighthouse. All three attractions are open from June through mid-October; the museum keeps limited off-season hours. You can buy tickets for individual attractions or combination tickets for all three.